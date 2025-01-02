In Mykolaiv, tons of oil spilled into the Southern Bug River due to an enemy attack

In Mykolaiv, a drone fragment damaged a vegetable oil tank at one of the enterprises. According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, the oil got into the Southern Bug River and is being pumped out, UNN reports.

"On the night of December 28, the UAV's vegetable oil tank was damaged by the fall of the UAV debris, causing oil to leak into the surrounding area and enter the Southern Bug River," the mayor said.

According to Sienkiewicz, in order to eliminate the consequences, Mykolaiv's material reserve allocated absorbent booms, which the specialists of the 10th platoon of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine installed locally in the areas of water pollution.

"All these days, specialists have been pumping out the oil. So far, 25 tons have been pumped out. The work continues. Experts note that there is no significant negative impact on the environment because the oil is of organic origin. This is another proof of Russia's crimes. Their goal is to destroy everything," the mayor summarized.

