Russia fires a missile at Mykolaiv region: what is known about the consequences of the attack

The Russian army fired a missile at Mykolaiv region on January 2. There were no casualties as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

"Regarding the missile strike. According to preliminary information, in the open," Kim wrote.

According to him, the windows of a private house were damaged as a result of the blast wave.

"No casualties so far," Kim added.

He also reported that the Russians used ballistics, artillery, and UAVs in Mykolaiv region during the day.

There were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

Recall

On January 2, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons.

In Dnipro , explosions were heard amid missile threats.