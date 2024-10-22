Russians wound two medics in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region, 9 people were wounded overnight, including medics. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and equipment in many settlements of the region were damaged.
As a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Kherson region over the past day, 9 people were wounded, including two medics. The enemy hit critical infrastructure, residential buildings and equipment. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin and the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
In the Kherson community, "as a result of Russian hostile shelling over the past day, 4 people, two of them medics who arrived at a patient's house on call, received moderate injuries," Mrochko said.
According to RMA, 9 people were wounded in Kherson region over the last day due to enemy shelling.
"Nine people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote.
According to Prokudin, Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske, Ingulets, Chornobaivka, Poniativka, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Mykilske, Beryslav, Chervonyi Mayak, Novovorontsovka, Kachkarivka, Respublika, Novokaira, Novoberislav, Tomaryne, Shlyakhove and Zolota Balka came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.
According to him, the Russian military hit critical infrastructure and administrative buildings; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 12 private houses. The occupiers also damaged garages, an outbuilding, a gas pipeline, a water pipeline, private cars, a bus, an ambulance, and agricultural machinery.
"The air defense forces destroyed one Shahed-131/136 attack drone over the territory of our region," Prokudin said.
