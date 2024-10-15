In Kherson, citizens warned about remote mining of territories by Russians: where it can be dangerous
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are increasingly resorting to remote mining in the Kherson region. Several cases of mine scattering were recorded in the coastal zone of Kherson and on the roads between settlements.
In Kherson region, Russian troops are increasingly resorting to remote mining of territories. This was stated by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
According to Mrochko, several cases of mine scattering have been recorded recently in the coastal zone of Kherson, on the roads between settlements.
He also emphasized that the level of danger will increase when there are a lot of fallen leaves on the ground.
In order to draw the attention of local residents, civil protection workers installed mine warning signs in the city's parks located in the coastal zone and potentially mined by the enemy remotely. These are Glory and Shevchenko parks. The next ones are Kherson Fortress and Prydniprovskyi Park
Recall
Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman for the Kherson regional military administration, warned that Russians disguise mines as garbage or leaves.