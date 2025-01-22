Night attack by Russian drones on Mykolaiv: two people injured

Two people were injured in Mykolaiv as a result of a nighttime drone attack by Russian troops, and 200 people were evacuated due to damage to a high-rise building, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kim, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-131/136 drones at night on January 22, from 22:35 to 23:10. Nine drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv region.

According to the head of the RMA, the attack caused six fires in different locations, and as of 02:52, all fires were extinguished by rescuers.

"A six-story residential building was damaged. We evacuated 200 people. Everyone has now returned to their apartments," Kim said.

According to him, the blast wave also damaged the windows of apartments in eight apartment buildings and several private houses, damaged the windows of a family outpatient clinic and the administrative building of a transport company, and destroyed a car. There were also several fires in open areas.

The shelling injured a 74-year-old woman who was hospitalized and a 59-year-old man who was treated on the spot. As of the morning, the woman is in serious condition - Kim said.

Also, according to Kim, yesterday, January 21, at 12:53 p.m., the enemy fired an FPV drone at the Kutsurubska community, no one was injured.

