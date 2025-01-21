Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv with seven drones: fires broke out, houses were damaged

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 105458 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104606 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112602 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115035 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 138101 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105109 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 140079 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103916 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113545 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117048 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 91028 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120575 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 66584 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 75436 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 55432 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 105458 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 138101 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 140079 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 170817 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 160370 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 54886 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 74874 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120499 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123883 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141886 views
Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv with seven drones: fires broke out, houses were damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26541 views

On the evening of January 21, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with seven attack drones. As a result of the attack, buildings were damaged, and the first explosions were heard at 22:41.

In the evening of January 21, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv. The Russian army attacked the city with seven attack drones, and there is damage to buildings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Mykolaiv RSA Vitaliy Kim and the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych.

Details

At 22:41, Oleksandr Senkevych reported that an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv. At 23:06 he wrote that more explosions were heard.

At 23:26 Vitaly Kim wrote that the Russians attacked Nikolaev with the 7th strike drones.

Image

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
mykolaivMykolaiv

