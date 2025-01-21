Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv with seven drones: fires broke out, houses were damaged

In the evening of January 21, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv. The Russian army attacked the city with seven attack drones, and there is damage to buildings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Mykolaiv RSA Vitaliy Kim and the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych.

Details

At 22:41, Oleksandr Senkevych reported that an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv. At 23:06 he wrote that more explosions were heard.

At 23:26 Vitaly Kim wrote that the Russians attacked Nikolaev with the 7th strike drones.