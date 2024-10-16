Russian strike weapons have changed - KFI told about the results of the latest research on enemy missiles and drones
Kyiv • UNN
The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are studying changes in Russian weapons for effective counteraction. Modifications to the S-300/400 missiles and the noise characteristics of the Shaheds, as well as the use of Western components, have been identified.
The Russians are constantly trying to modify and modernize all types of missiles and drones they have, which they use to attack Ukraine. What exactly are the features and what role do Western components play in the changes of enemy weapons - the results of recent research were described by experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise in a commentary to UNN.
Details
According to experts, it is necessary to constantly record changes in the design of Russian weapons in order to effectively counter them.
Based on the wreckage obtained for the study, certain changes in Russian strike weapons can be traced. For example, the Russians are massively using S-300/400 missiles to strike large cities such as Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and critical infrastructure. One of the most dangerous characteristics of these missiles is their high destructive power and unpredictable consequences depending on the location of the explosion. We have fragments of various types of missiles under investigation, including the remains of the S-300, which the Russians use for massive attacks on civilian targets. At first glance, they look very similar, but a lot depends on the place of impact and explosion. So, we are working to understand how the Russian army is adapting its weapons to modern conditions. Our goal is to study every sample, every piece of debris to ensure maximum safety for our citizens
Experts are also actively studying the noise characteristics of the Shaheds. This is necessary so that air defense forces can detect them faster in flight.
"Unfortunately, many Ukrainians have already personally heard the sound of attack drones in flight, they create a specific sound similar to the operation of a lawn mower. This is due to their general-purpose engines, which are also used for household purposes. However, this feature helps our defenders identify them in flight," the experts explained.
The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise also emphasize once again that they find many Western components, including those produced by Western companies, in the wreckage of Russian missiles and drones. They note that Ukraine's allies need to strengthen sanctions control, because it is largely thanks to modern components that the evolution of enemy weapons is possible.
