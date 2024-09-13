Director Ruvin Ruvin said that the components of Russian drones and missiles are different each time

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113821 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116581 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189896 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149005 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150293 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141795 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194065 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112315 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183352 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 40996 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 68180 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 64524 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 36998 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 43079 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189896 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194065 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183352 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198793 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147930 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147337 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151577 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142607 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159130 views
Director Ruvin Ruvin said that the components of Russian drones and missiles are different each time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18872 views

The director of KFI said that Russian weapons contain foreign components in high-tech parts. Experts observe changes in the layout, which indicates local production from existing parts.

Earlier, experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, who examined the drones and missiles that Russia is firing in Ukraine, saw that this is mass production - currently, the components differ, meaning that Russians are assembling local batches from what is available, because they cannot do without Western components. Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin said this in an interview with Ukrayina.pl, according to UNN.

“Absolutely all types of Russian weapons, namely various types of drones and missiles, contain foreign, non-Russian-made components in their high-tech parts. We are talking about missile control, guidance, and navigation systems, i.e. all the main parts that are directly responsible for missile flights,” said Mr. Ruvin.

According to the speaker, most of the foreign components in Russian weapons originate from the United States, China, Germany, the Netherlands, Iran, Japan, and other countries. However, the director of the Institute suggests that some of these microelements could have been supplied even before the full-scale invasion. It is likely that the Russians continue to purchase them in local batches illegally.

Strengthening sanctions against Russia remains an urgent issue – the EU representative in KNIISE was shown foreign components in Russian missiles10.06.24, 16:50 • 18988 views

“If the wreckage retains at least some of the markings, we can, for example, determine whether the missile was manufactured before or after 2022,” he adds.

Both KNDISE and the Main Intelligence Directorate are involved in microelectronics research. They keep a large register where they record all these microcomponents that are in Russian weapons, and you can see which country, which company, in which type of weapon they were found. If these details were not there, these weapons would not be fired at us, because they would not be able to function. All that is Russian in this weapon is the skin, the frame. The main systems that ensure its flight and operation are based on Western components. This large number of foreign components is explained by the fact that Russians are most likely unable to develop them at home. According to the director of the Institute, for example, the Russian development of the Kometa navigation module contains foreign microelectronics.

“The design is Russian, but again, it will not work without foreign components,” he explains.

The Institute's experts cannot say that mass production of Russian weapons with foreign components is currently underway, because their layout is different each time.

“If at the beginning, for example, the Iranian drones they launched, it was observed that the layout of the circuits in 10 to 20 objects that came for research was approximately the same, that is, it was mass production, now they are assembling a local batch from what is available. But again, this is a weapon, it flies and causes harm,” Ruvin said.

Identification, analysis of metals and modeling - KFI told about the study of enemy missiles and UAVs02.08.24, 17:15 • 143706 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies

