Russia uses new UAV with LTE communication and remote control capability - HUR

Russians are actively using a new UAV with LTE communication and remote control capabilities on various fronts. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in the "Components in Weapons" section of the War&Sanctions portal, publishes a 3D model, components, and parts of a new UAV that Russia is actively using on various fronts. It can be used as a reconnaissance or strike drone, as well as a decoy target to overload Ukrainian air defense. - the message says.

It is reported that this modification is equipped with a camera and two LTE modems, which allow transmitting video in real time or recorded via mobile base stations, as well as receiving commands for course correction.

In the strike version, the camera (if the viewing angle is changed) and remote control can be used for targeting by the operator using the FPV principle.

Structurally, the drone has a "delta-wing" type fuselage, similar to the Shahed-131 (Geran-1), but slightly smaller. Navigation is carried out by an interference-resistant satellite positioning system with four patch antennas and Chinese Allystar modules.

The GUR notes that almost half of the drone's components are made in China (communication modules, mini-computer, power regulator, quartz generator).

The DLE engine is installed in the nose of the fuselage, making the drone most similar to the "Italmas" loitering munition produced by the Russian Zala Group.

