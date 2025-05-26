Russia is manufacturing missiles and drones faster than it is using them - FT

Russia is currently producing more missiles and drones than it is using. This poses new challenges for Ukraine, according to Financial Times, writes UNN.

"Russia is now producing missiles and drones faster than it uses them, building up stockpiles and increasing pressure on Ukraine's stretched defenses," the publication said.

This increase in Russian production, it is stated, "means that Ukraine will need additional support from the West to maintain its defense - at a time when further US support is uncertain, and European supplies cannot fully replace American weapons, including air defense."

Ukraine has repeatedly reported a shortage of air defense due to massive shelling by the Russian Federation. Western partners provide Kyiv with Patriot, NASAMS and IRIS-T systems, but resources remain limited.