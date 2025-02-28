Russian night attack on Mykolaiv damage an industrial enterprise: consequences were shown

As a result of a night drone attack by Russian forces on Mykolaiv, there is damage to a production facility, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Last night, February 28, around 00:16, the enemy attacked the city of Mykolaiv with UAVs of the "Shahed 131/136" type. As a result of the fall of the debris on the territory of the production enterprise, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished - Kim wrote.

According to him, a cargo van was completely destroyed by the fire. In addition, a warehouse and another cargo van were damaged. There were no casualties.

According to his data, five UAVs of the "Shahed 131/136" type were destroyed by the air defense forces and means in the Mykolaiv region on the night of February 28.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the RF attack in Mykolaiv.