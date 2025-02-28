Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

In Mykolaiv, there was damage as a result of the fall of the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle. This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the reports, a warehouse in Mykolaiv was partially destroyed and a car caught fire.

Rescue services arrived at the scene and are currently dealing with the consequences of the incident.

There is no information about the victims yet.

