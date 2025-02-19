An explosion occurred during an air raid in Mykolaiv

An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid an air raid alert, the city's mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosion was heard. We are investigating," Senkevych wrote.

The air raid alert is now canceled in the region.

