A video camera was found in the toilet of one of the educational institutions in Kyiv: social networks were divided in opinions
Kyiv • UNN
A camera was found in the toilet at school No. 155 in Kyiv. According to the resolution, this is prohibited, but opinions in the network are divided: some are outraged, others support the administration.
A video is circulating online showing a surveillance camera in a school restroom.
About it writes UNN, with reference to TG-channels of the capital.
Details
Social media claims that the camera was installed in the school restroom of Specialized School No. 155 in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The video shows that the camera is located in a common area and does not film what is happening directly in the stalls.
A journalist from UNN tried to get a comment on this issue from the Department of Education of the City of Kyiv and the Shevchenkivskyi District Department, but has not yet received a response.
The educational institution refused to comment on the situation. It is worth noting that according to the Cabinet of Ministers' decree of November 1, 2024, educational institutions may use video surveillance cameras to "ensure the integrity of educational buildings and the inviolability of property stored in them, as well as to prevent offenses, including through the use of video surveillance cameras".
The decree also states that video surveillance may be carried out on the territory and inside the premises of the educational institution, as well as civil defense facilities, covering entrances/exits and the largest concentration of students.
Only the head of the educational institution has the right to use video surveillance in the mode of viewing the current video recording
At the same time, the same decree states that there cannot be cameras in the restroom and a number of other premises.
Video surveillance is prohibited in classrooms, places of personal use, namely toilets, changing rooms, showers, resource and sleeping rooms
Social media reaction
Comments under the video show that subscribers' opinions on this issue are divided. Despite the fact that many express outrage, there are also those who support such actions by the school administration.
In particular, subscribers justify such actions by the school administration by the fact that students often use toilets as smoking areas, and may also paint walls and cause other damage. They also point out that similar security measures can be found in other educational institutions.
Addition
Four children aged 10, 11, 12 and 14 detained and inflicted bodily harm on their 10-year-old acquaintance on the territory of an unfinished building. Law enforcement officers have opened three criminal proceedings.