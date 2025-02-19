Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 167 UAVs at Ukraine overnight: 106 drones were shot down, 56 did not reach their targets

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 167 drones and two Iskander-M missiles, 106 drones were shot down, 56 did not reach their targets, the Russian attack affected 5 regions, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force said that on night of February 19, the enemy attacked with 167 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and also launched two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Sumy region from Voronezh region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 106 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. 56 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (without negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The enemy attack reportedly affected Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Zaporizhzhia regions.

