"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 167 UAVs at Ukraine overnight: 106 drones were shot down, 56 did not reach their targets

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 167 UAVs at Ukraine overnight: 106 drones were shot down, 56 did not reach their targets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27613 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 167 drones and two Iskander-M missiles, with air defense shooting down 106 drones. The attack affected 5 regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 167 drones and two Iskander-M missiles, 106 drones were shot down, 56 did not reach their targets, the Russian attack affected 5 regions, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force said that on night of February 19, the enemy attacked with 167 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and also launched two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Sumy region from Voronezh region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 106 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. 56 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (without negative consequences)

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The enemy attack reportedly affected Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russian drone attack on Odesa: four injured already, including a child19.02.25, 08:16 • 30487 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

