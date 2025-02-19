Russian drone attack on Odesa: four injured already, including a child

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38775 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63877 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103380 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68121 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115673 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100677 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112880 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152257 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115153 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65490 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108937 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79683 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45280 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115673 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152257 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143003 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175405 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32695 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72786 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133896 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135774 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164091 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: four injured already, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30488 views

Russian forces attacked Odesa with strike drones, damaging civilian infrastructure. 4 people, including a child, were injured, and there are local power and heat outages in the area.

Russian troops attacked Odesa and the region with strike drones, damaging civilian infrastructure, 4 people were injured, including a child, there are local power and heat outages in the area, Odesa RMA head Oleh Kiper reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kiper, Russian terrorists massively attacked Odesa and the region with strike drones. Air defense forces were working to destroy enemy targets. As a result of the attack, he said, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including a children's clinic, kindergarten, glazing in high-rise buildings, and passenger cars.

4 people were injured, including one child. All were hospitalized in moderate condition

- Kiper wrote.

According to him, due to the Russian attack, there are local emergency power outages in part of the Odesa region. Critical infrastructure is operating with the help of generators. In the Kyiv district of Odesa, heat supply to some consumers has been suspended. Resilience points have been opened.

Supplement

Earlier, one victim was reported as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa.

Enemy attack leaves hundreds of buildings in Odesa without electricity and heating, one person injured

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
odesaOdesa

