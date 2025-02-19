Russian drone attack on Odesa: four injured already, including a child

Russian troops attacked Odesa and the region with strike drones, damaging civilian infrastructure, 4 people were injured, including a child, there are local power and heat outages in the area, Odesa RMA head Oleh Kiper reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kiper, Russian terrorists massively attacked Odesa and the region with strike drones. Air defense forces were working to destroy enemy targets. As a result of the attack, he said, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including a children's clinic, kindergarten, glazing in high-rise buildings, and passenger cars.

4 people were injured, including one child. All were hospitalized in moderate condition - Kiper wrote.

According to him, due to the Russian attack, there are local emergency power outages in part of the Odesa region. Critical infrastructure is operating with the help of generators. In the Kyiv district of Odesa, heat supply to some consumers has been suspended. Resilience points have been opened.

Supplement

Earlier, one victim was reported as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa.

