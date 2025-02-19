Enemy attack leaves hundreds of buildings in Odesa without electricity and heating, one person injured

In Odesa, 14 schools, 13 kindergartens and a large residential area with more than 500 houses were left without electricity and heating due to the enemy attack. It is known that there is a victim. This was reported by the Mayor of Odessa, Gennady Trukhanov, UNN reports.

Details

The children's clinic and one of the kindergartens were significantly damaged.

Experts are already working on the ground, assessing the extent of the damage and determining the timeframe for its elimination.

Heating tents have been set up in the city. The district administration will start accepting applications from residents of the damaged apartments in the morning, and utility companies are immediately starting to carry out restoration work.

According to preliminary information, one local resident was injured and is currently under medical supervision.

Due to the lack of heat and electricity, schools and kindergartens affected by the attack will not work today, February 19.

Warming and heating centers have been opened for residents to stay warm, recharge their devices and drink hot tea. The authorities promise to keep the public informed about the situation and the timeframe for restoring communications.

Recall

The enemy shelling left a large part of Odesa without electricity, water and heat. The problems affected both residential buildings and critical infrastructure, including medical facilities.

