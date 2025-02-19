Massive shelling of Odesa resulted in large-scale utility outages - Trukhanov

As a result of the massive shelling of Odesa by enemy troops, a large part of the city was left without electricity, water and heating. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

Difficulties arose not only in residential buildings, but also in critical infrastructure facilities, including medical and social institutions, where heat supply was cut off.

The relevant services are working on site and a headquarters has been set up to resolve the situation promptly. Experts and technicians are currently assessing the extent of the damage and taking the necessary measures.

It was previously reported that enemy drones attacked Odesa, causing a fire in the city.

