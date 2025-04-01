Ukraine and France signed seven agreements for the development of the medical sector for 51 million euros: where the funds will go
Ukraine and France signed agreements for 51 million euros for the development of medicine. The funds will go to rehabilitation centers, equipment and telemedicine networks in various regions.
Ukraine and France have signed a number of agreements totaling 51 million euros for the development of the country's medical sector. These investments will help modernize medical infrastructure, introduce the latest rehabilitation technologies and provide medical facilities with the necessary equipment. This is reported by the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.
It is reported that the documents were signed by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko and the Commissioner of the President of France for Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine Pierre Elbron.
We are grateful to France for this support, which allows us to continue developing the Ukrainian health care system even in the conditions of a full-scale war. This is not just an investment in medicine – it is an investment in the health and lives of Ukrainians
In particular, we are talking about the implementation of the following projects:
- construction of a children's rehabilitation center in Vinnytsia and reconstruction of the rehabilitation department in Ladyzhyn;
- providing 75 medical facilities in five regions with portable X-ray machines;
- providing 58 hospitals with the latest rehabilitation technologies after amputations using visual stimulation and phantom pain management;
- purchase of 700 mechanized cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices — mechanical defibrillators and defibrillators-monitors;
- development of telemedicine networks in Odesa, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions;
- creation of a network of autonomous microclinics based on rehabilitation facilities and training of local rehabilitation teams in Kyiv, Lviv and Poltava;
- providing 150 ultrasound diagnostic systems.
The agreements were signed within the framework of the Grant Intergovernmental Agreement for 200 million euros, which the parties concluded in June 2024
