Russia attacks gas storage facilities and production sites in two regions for the second day, launched up to 60 drones - Naftogaz

For two days, Russia has been continuously attacking Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions - about 60 drones attacked gas storage facilities and production sites, Naftogaz Group reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Russia continues to deliberately attack Naftogaz Group facilities. For two days, strikes on gas storage facilities and production capacities in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions have been ongoing without interruption. In total, the enemy used about 60 attack drones. - Naftogaz reported.

"There is destruction. As soon as the security situation allows, the company's specialists, together with State Emergency Service units, will assess the consequences and begin their elimination," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

Response and liquidation work, as indicated by Naftogaz, "will begin immediately after the security situation stabilizes."

Russia attacked Naftogaz gas production infrastructure in Kharkiv region, there is damage