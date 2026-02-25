Russia attacks gas storage facilities and production sites in two regions for the second day, launched up to 60 drones - Naftogaz

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
09:16 AM • 9970 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 15724 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 14938 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 14414 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 20205 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 26883 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 22340 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 20057 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 17181 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 16194 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.6m/s
88%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian unfurled the largest national flag on Mount KilimanjaroPhotoFebruary 25, 01:57 AM • 5692 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 15259 views
The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24February 25, 03:06 AM • 14032 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassador07:00 AM • 10992 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 11298 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 37658 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 48130 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 65631 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 82673 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 85029 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 14502 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 18230 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 20584 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 25359 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 33869 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Heating

Russia attacks gas storage facilities and production sites in two regions for the second day, launched up to 60 drones - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Russia has been attacking Naftogaz's gas storage facilities and production sites in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions for two days in a row. The enemy used about 60 attack drones, causing destruction.

Russia attacks gas storage facilities and production sites in two regions for the second day, launched up to 60 drones - Naftogaz

For two days, Russia has been continuously attacking Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions - about 60 drones attacked gas storage facilities and production sites, Naftogaz Group reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Russia continues to deliberately attack Naftogaz Group facilities. For two days, strikes on gas storage facilities and production capacities in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions have been ongoing without interruption. In total, the enemy used about 60 attack drones.

- Naftogaz reported.

"There is destruction. As soon as the security situation allows, the company's specialists, together with State Emergency Service units, will assess the consequences and begin their elimination," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

Response and liquidation work, as indicated by Naftogaz, "will begin immediately after the security situation stabilizes."

Russia attacked Naftogaz gas production infrastructure in Kharkiv region, there is damage24.02.26, 18:19 • 2892 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Naftogaz
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast