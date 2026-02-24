$43.300.02
Exclusive
04:08 PM
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
February 23, 02:00 PM
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM
Russia attacked Naftogaz gas production infrastructure in Kharkiv region, there is damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

On February 24, the Russian army attacked Naftogaz production facilities in the Kharkiv region with drones, causing damage. The facility's operations have been suspended; this is the 26th attack on the Group's facilities since the beginning of the year.

Russia attacked Naftogaz gas production infrastructure in Kharkiv region, there is damage

The Russian army is once again striking Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, causing damage, UNN reports with reference to NJSC "Naftogaz".

Details

The company reported that throughout February 24, the enemy has been attacking their production facilities with drones. Damage has been recorded.

"The attack continues. The facility's operations have been suspended. Immediately after the air raid alert ends, the company's specialists, together with State Emergency Service units, will be able to begin eliminating the consequences of the shelling," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Since the beginning of the year, this is already the 26th attack on the Group's facilities.

Since 2022, Russians have attacked Naftogaz facilities 401 times, 229 of which were in 202517.02.26, 15:01 • 4466 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
State Emergency Service of Ukraine