Russia attacked Naftogaz gas production infrastructure in Kharkiv region, there is damage
Kyiv • UNN
On February 24, the Russian army attacked Naftogaz production facilities in the Kharkiv region with drones, causing damage. The facility's operations have been suspended; this is the 26th attack on the Group's facilities since the beginning of the year.
The Russian army is once again striking Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, causing damage, UNN reports with reference to NJSC "Naftogaz".
Details
The company reported that throughout February 24, the enemy has been attacking their production facilities with drones. Damage has been recorded.
"The attack continues. The facility's operations have been suspended. Immediately after the air raid alert ends, the company's specialists, together with State Emergency Service units, will be able to begin eliminating the consequences of the shelling," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".
Since the beginning of the year, this is already the 26th attack on the Group's facilities.
