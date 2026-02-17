Since 2022, Russians have attacked Naftogaz facilities 401 times, 229 of which were in 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have carried out 401 attacks on the Naftogaz Group's infrastructure. In 2025, 229 attacks were recorded, exceeding the figures for the previous three years combined.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russians have carried out 401 attacks on the infrastructure of Naftogaz Group. Of these, 229 attacks occurred in 2025 – more than in the previous three years combined. This was reported by UNN with reference to Naftogaz.
Details
According to the Group, October 2025 was the most difficult month. During this month, Russians launched 25 combined attacks on Naftogaz Group facilities.
In total, since 2022, Russians have launched over 1,700 strikes on Naftogaz Group facilities. They used missiles, drones, and artillery. In 2025, 1,399 strikes were carried out.
2025 was unprecedented in terms of the scale of attacks on our infrastructure – the intensity of shelling was higher than in previous years of the war. Despite this, we provide the country with gas and maintain the stability of the energy system. I thank everyone who works daily to ensure that Ukrainian homes have gas and heat despite terrorist attacks
Recall
In early February 2026, Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG. This amounts to almost 100 million cubic meters.