Since 2022, Russians have attacked Naftogaz facilities 401 times, 229 of which were in 2025

12:59 PM • 322 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 2616 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 4260 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 11042 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 18863 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 30534 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 41791 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 50437 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 37872 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 62680 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 20205 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 17665 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 17989 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 15944 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 17835 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 12726 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 32473 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 42460 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 62680 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 67824 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Geneva
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 4840 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 3706 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 22158 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 19826 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 22573 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
WhatsApp
Since 2022, Russians have attacked Naftogaz facilities 401 times, 229 of which were in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have carried out 401 attacks on the Naftogaz Group's infrastructure. In 2025, 229 attacks were recorded, exceeding the figures for the previous three years combined.

Since 2022, Russians have attacked Naftogaz facilities 401 times, 229 of which were in 2025

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russians have carried out 401 attacks on the infrastructure of Naftogaz Group. Of these, 229 attacks occurred in 2025 – more than in the previous three years combined. This was reported by UNN with reference to Naftogaz.

Details

According to the Group, October 2025 was the most difficult month. During this month, Russians launched 25 combined attacks on Naftogaz Group facilities.

In total, since 2022, Russians have launched over 1,700 strikes on Naftogaz Group facilities. They used missiles, drones, and artillery. In 2025, 1,399 strikes were carried out.

2025 was unprecedented in terms of the scale of attacks on our infrastructure – the intensity of shelling was higher than in previous years of the war. Despite this, we provide the country with gas and maintain the stability of the energy system. I thank everyone who works daily to ensure that Ukrainian homes have gas and heat despite terrorist attacks

- said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Recall

In early February 2026, Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG. This amounts to almost 100 million cubic meters.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Ukraine