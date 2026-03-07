7 dead already due to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv, including two children

The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, where the enemy hit a high-rise building, has risen to 7 people, including two children, said Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov and city mayor Ihor Terekhov on social media on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"According to preliminary information, a child died as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, "the body of a 13-year-old girl was found at the site of the shelling."

"The body of the sixth deceased person has been found," Terekhov said.

He indicated that "the sixth deceased found is a boy."

"We have information about another deceased child in Kharkiv. The body of a boy has been unblocked from under the rubble," Syniehubov confirmed.

"The body of the 7th deceased has been unblocked from under the rubble," the head of the OVA noted.

Search operations are ongoing in Kharkiv. The clearing of debris continues.

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service, on the night of March 7, Russia launched missile attacks on Kharkiv. One of the hits occurred in a residential 5-story building in the Kyiv district of the city. As a result of the shelling, the entrance from the 1st to the 5th floors was destroyed, as well as the structures of apartments on the fourth and fifth floors of the neighboring building.