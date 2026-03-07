7 dead already due to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv, including two children

$43.810.0050.900.00
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
March 7, 01:30 AM • 20347 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 25774 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 42197 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 49746 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 40180 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 66937 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 28850 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26210 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 24692 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Trump ordered a fourfold increase in the production of the most advanced US weaponsPhotoMarch 6, 09:40 PM • 6506 views
US prepares largest night bombing of Iranian military facilitiesVideoMarch 6, 10:01 PM • 7456 views
Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzersPhotoMarch 6, 10:39 PM • 10415 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warheadMarch 6, 11:51 PM • 20135 views
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White HouseVideo02:11 AM • 9322 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 32648 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 39665 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 66923 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 40445 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 48475 views
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Kharkiv
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 15160 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 15780 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 33730 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 30082 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 31654 views
Technology
Gold
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

7 dead already due to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv, including two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

As a result of a missile strike in Kharkiv, 7 people died, including two children. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble of the destroyed entrance.

7 dead already due to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv, including two children

The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, where the enemy hit a high-rise building, has risen to 7 people, including two children, said Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov and city mayor Ihor Terekhov on social media on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"According to preliminary information, a child died as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, "the body of a 13-year-old girl was found at the site of the shelling."

"The body of the sixth deceased person has been found," Terekhov said.

He indicated that "the sixth deceased found is a boy."

"We have information about another deceased child in Kharkiv. The body of a boy has been unblocked from under the rubble," Syniehubov confirmed.

"The body of the 7th deceased has been unblocked from under the rubble," the head of the OVA noted.

Search operations are ongoing in Kharkiv. The clearing of debris continues.

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service, on the night of March 7, Russia launched missile attacks on Kharkiv. One of the hits occurred in a residential 5-story building in the Kyiv district of the city. As a result of the shelling, the entrance from the 1st to the 5th floors was destroyed, as well as the structures of apartments on the fourth and fifth floors of the neighboring building.

Julia Shramko

