Scientists find link between depression and fever
Kyiv • UNN
A study by the University of California has confirmed the link between depression symptoms and elevated body temperature. Scientists suggest that heating the body can have a positive effect on the mental state.
Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, conducted a study that confirmed the link between depression and fever. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
One of the study's authors, psychiatrist Ashley Mason, said: "To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest study to date to examine the relationship between depression symptoms and body temperature." The study participants' temperature was assessed both by sensations and using portable sensors.
The results showed that as the severity of depression symptoms increased, the average body temperature also increased. However, the researchers emphasize that it remains to be seen whether depression leads to fever or vice versa - temperature affects mental health.
The researchers suggest that the connection may be due to metabolic processes that generate additional heat or improper functioning of the body's cooling mechanisms. There may also be common causes, such as stress or inflammation, that can affect both aspects.
Previous studies have shown a positive effect of hot tubs and saunas on depression symptoms, albeit in small groups. It is possible that the process of self-cooling through sweating has a positive effect on mental health.
As approximately 5% of people in the world suffer from depression, this study becomes even more relevant. Scientists suggest that heating the body can lead to a longer decrease in its temperature compared to direct cooling methods.
Depression is a common mental disorder that lasts for at least two weeks and is characterized by disturbances in sleep, appetite, concentration, a constant feeling of sadness, and a lack of pleasure in previously enjoyable activities. If you notice these symptoms, you should see your doctor, psychiatrist, or psychotherapist for a depression screening.
