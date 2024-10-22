Scientists find link between depression and fever

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 1604 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 36191 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 140755 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 189985 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118600 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 352909 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177667 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196795 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125836 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

+11°
1.5m/s
66%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 11653 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 10958 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 15448 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 23630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 17543 views
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 1616 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18172 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 36198 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96132 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 140760 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25946 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28311 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41933 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50207 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138627 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Scientists find link between depression and fever

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15707 views

A study by the University of California has confirmed the link between depression symptoms and elevated body temperature. Scientists suggest that heating the body can have a positive effect on the mental state.

Scientists find link between depression and fever

Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, conducted a study that confirmed the link between depression and fever. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

One of the study's authors, psychiatrist Ashley Mason, said: "To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest study to date to examine the relationship between depression symptoms and body temperature." The study participants' temperature was assessed both by sensations and using portable sensors.

The results showed that as the severity of depression symptoms increased, the average body temperature also increased. However, the researchers emphasize that it remains to be seen whether depression leads to fever or vice versa  - temperature affects mental health.

The researchers suggest that the connection may be due to metabolic processes that generate additional heat or improper functioning of the body's cooling mechanisms. There may also be common causes, such as stress or inflammation, that can affect both aspects.

Previous studies have shown a positive effect of hot tubs and saunas on depression symptoms, albeit in small groups. It is possible that the process of self-cooling through sweating has a positive effect on mental health.

As approximately 5% of people in the world suffer from depression, this study becomes even more relevant. Scientists suggest that heating the body can lead to a longer decrease in its temperature compared to direct cooling methods.

Depression is a common mental disorder that lasts for at least two weeks and is characterized by disturbances in sleep, appetite, concentration, a constant feeling of sadness, and a lack of pleasure in previously enjoyable activities. If you notice these symptoms, you should see your doctor, psychiatrist, or psychotherapist for a depression screening.

Improve your sleep: 7 soothing drinks to try21.10.24, 22:41 • 32568 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

