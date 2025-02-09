The trend for naturalness: why Ukrainian women “deflate” their lips and breasts

More and more Ukrainian women are refusing artificial changes in their appearance, opting for naturalness. Blogger and nutritionist Kateryna Krupkina, who removed her breast implants after 11 years of wearing them, became one of those who publicly supported this trend. Her story resonated on social media, prompting many women to reconsider their attitudes toward plastic surgery.

Ukrainian blogger and nutritionist Kateryna Krupkina caused a stir on social media when she admitted that after 11 years she decided to remove her breast implants. In her video, which has gained 7.5 million views on Instagram, she said that it had become an obsession.

I'm a person who talks about body acceptance on social media, but I had enlarged breasts and lips - explains Kateryna.

She notes that she eventually realized that implants did not make her happier, healthier, or more attractive. After the surgery in Uzhhorod, which lasted 5 hours and cost 390 thousand hryvnias, she also decided to return her lips to their natural size and stop using Botox.

Kateryna admits that after her story, hundreds of women began to doubt the need for plastic surgery, and some even decided to get rid of their implants. This phenomenon is already being noticed by Ukrainian plastic surgeons.

Andriy Riznyk, head of the plastic surgery department at the Lviv City Cosmetology Hospital, says that discomfort, infections, and fear of possible complications, including implant-associated lymphoma, are among the reasons for implant removal.

In 2019, Allergan's textured implants were withdrawn from the market due to a link to cases of lymphatic cancer. Although the risk of developing this disease is considered low, the International Association of Plastic Surgeons recommends warning patients about potential dangers.

The trend towards naturalness has also affected cosmetology. Cosmetologists are seeing an increase in requests for filler removal from the lips, cheekbones, and chin. Yaroslav Lata, a dermatologist at the Oberig clinic in Kyiv, notes that sometimes fillers change the shape of the face so much that clients decide to get rid of them.

The procedure of splitting fillers with hyaluronidase is quite painful, but in some cases inevitable, because fillers can migrate, forming unwanted “hyaluronic tendrils.” Nevertheless, women who decide to return to a natural look are increasingly choosing more natural lip shapes rather than full lip augmentation.

Whether the trend toward naturalness will be a long-term one is an open question, but Ukrainian surgeons and cosmetologists are already seeing a change in their approach to aesthetic procedures.

