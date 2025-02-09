The trend for naturalness: why Ukrainian women “deflate” their lips and breasts

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42549 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 88057 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116518 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100113 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124874 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102492 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113219 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116836 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158915 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103118 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92956 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64160 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106015 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100253 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124874 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158915 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149230 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100253 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106015 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136623 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138434 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166390 views
Actual
The trend for naturalness: why Ukrainian women “deflate” their lips and breasts

The trend for naturalness: why Ukrainian women “deflate” their lips and breasts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36387 views

Blogger Kateryna Krupkina removed her breast implants after 11 years, starting a trend toward naturalness. More and more Ukrainian women are refusing plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures in favor of a natural look.

More and more Ukrainian women are refusing artificial changes in their appearance, opting for naturalness. Blogger and nutritionist Kateryna Krupkina, who removed her breast implants after 11 years of wearing them, became one of those who publicly supported this trend. Her story resonated on social media, prompting many women to reconsider their attitudes toward plastic surgery.

Writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Ukrainian blogger and nutritionist Kateryna Krupkina caused a stir on social media when she admitted that after 11 years she decided to remove her breast implants. In her video, which has gained 7.5 million views on Instagram, she said that it had become an obsession.

I'm a person who talks about body acceptance on social media, but I had enlarged breasts and lips

- explains Kateryna.

She notes that she eventually realized that implants did not make her happier, healthier, or more attractive. After the surgery in Uzhhorod, which lasted 5 hours and cost 390 thousand hryvnias, she also decided to return her lips to their natural size and stop using Botox.

Zelenska: Trust in psychological assistance has increased in Ukraine07.02.25, 15:50 • 26531 view

Kateryna admits that after her story, hundreds of women began to doubt the need for plastic surgery, and some even decided to get rid of their implants. This phenomenon is already being noticed by Ukrainian plastic surgeons.

Andriy Riznyk, head of the plastic surgery department at the Lviv City Cosmetology Hospital, says that discomfort, infections, and fear of possible complications, including implant-associated lymphoma, are among the reasons for implant removal.

In 2019, Allergan's textured implants were withdrawn from the market due to a link to cases of lymphatic cancer. Although the risk of developing this disease is considered low, the International Association of Plastic Surgeons recommends warning patients about potential dangers.

In Lviv, doctors removed a kilogram of hair from the stomach of a 15-year-old girl07.02.25, 15:54 • 33905 views

The trend towards naturalness has also affected cosmetology. Cosmetologists are seeing an increase in requests for filler removal from the lips, cheekbones, and chin. Yaroslav Lata, a dermatologist at the Oberig clinic in Kyiv, notes that sometimes fillers change the shape of the face so much that clients decide to get rid of them.

The procedure of splitting fillers with hyaluronidase is quite painful, but in some cases inevitable, because fillers can migrate, forming unwanted “hyaluronic tendrils.” Nevertheless, women who decide to return to a natural look are increasingly choosing more natural lip shapes rather than full lip augmentation.

10 warning signs of emotional burnout that can't be ignored04.02.25, 18:57 • 43689 views

Whether the trend toward naturalness will be a long-term one is an open question, but Ukrainian surgeons and cosmetologists are already seeing a change in their approach to aesthetic procedures.

Recall

The expert explained how to choose and consume sweets without harming your health. The expert named useful and harmful sweeteners, as well as the basic rules for consuming desserts. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine
instagramInstagram
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising