Zelenska: Trust in psychological assistance has increased in Ukraine

Ukrainians are increasingly seeking psychological help, and the level of prejudice against mental health is gradually decreasing. While in 2022, 46% categorically denied the possibility of seeking psychological help, this figure has now almost halved to 22%.

The results of the studyconducted in December 2024-January 2025 as part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program “Are You OK?” were reported by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, UNN reports.

A number of crucial indicators indicate a gradual decrease in the stigma and prejudice against psychological assistance in Ukrainian society - the statement said.

At the same time, the number of those already using such assistance increased from 7% to 17%.

The data also shows a rapid increase in the demand for psychological support: while in 2022, 41% of Ukrainians felt the need for it, in early 2025, it was already 71%.

In addition, 86% of respondents believe that more should be said about mental health. For comparison, 75% of respondents shared this opinion a year ago.

Positive changes have also affected attitudes toward people who face mental difficulties. While criticism used to prevail in society, the vast majority (92%) now express support and understanding.

The study has been conducted since 2022 to track changes in the attitude of Ukrainians towards their own mental health and improve the “How are you?” program. In particular, the data will help determine what additional information should be included in the Self-Help Kit and how to expand the network of people who can provide first aid, the first lady said.

Recall

UNN talked about 10 alarming symptoms of emotional burnoutthat cannot be ignored, including fatigue and sleep problems.