In Lviv, doctors removed a kilogram of hair from the stomach of a 15-year-old girl

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53425 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100677 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104221 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120941 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101614 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103310 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113266 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116886 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161133 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105062 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101272 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 79960 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104125 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161138 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151358 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183511 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109773 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137818 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139581 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167423 views
In Lviv, doctors removed a kilogram of hair from the stomach of a 15-year-old girl

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33906 views

Okhmatdyt doctors operated on a girl with Rapunzel syndrome, removing a 40-centimeter-long hairball from her stomach. The patient had been suffering from pain and digestive problems for two years due to unconscious swallowing of hair.

In Lviv, a 15-year-old girl was operated on, in whose intestines a huge bundle of hair was found, which reached 40 centimeters and weighed a kilogram, reports the Center for Children's Medicine "Okhmatdyt", UNN.

Details

The patient is originally from Zaporizhzhia and now lives with her family in Lviv as an IDP. When she was 7 years old, she was already diagnosed with trichobezoar (a foreign body in the stomach consisting of hair that has stuck together into a dense stone - ed.) For the last two years, the girl has been complaining of abdominal pain, vomiting, problems with eating and loss of appetite. For a long time she was treated for gastritis, but there was no improvement.

The girl swallowed her hair mechanically and unconsciously and did not realize that this could lead to serious problems.

Due to the large size of the tumor, it was impossible to remove it laparoscopically (through punctures in the body), and the surgeons had to open the stomach completely. Now the girl is feeling well and is undergoing rehabilitation, including counseling with a psychologist.

Doctors warn

Rapunzel syndrome is a condition in which a child swallows hair, and later it accumulates in the stomach. It is most common in teenage girls with long hair who have a habit of chewing it. Children who are under severe stress, have obsessive-compulsive disorders, psycho-emotional disorders, or gastrointestinal problems are at risk.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising