The Ministry of Education has announced which specialties the state needs most today, and which ones have oversaturated the labor market

Today, Ukraine is interested in specialties related to computer science, agriculture, infrastructure and medicine. However, management, law and economics, which are popular among applicants, have already oversupplied the labor market, Deputy Minister of Education of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi said during a briefing.

The state needs all engineering specialties. Last year, a large number of grant recipients were in five specialties related to computer science - systems engineering, software engineering, computer science itself, cybersecurity, applied mathematics. These are the specialties that received the most money from grant recipients - explained Vynnytskyi.

He also added that agricultural specialties are of great importance for the state, as well as everything related to infrastructure and medicine. In particular, psychology is important today.

Agricultural specialties are important to us, everything related to infrastructure is important, because we need to rebuild the state. And we need to rebuild human capital. This means that there are many places for medicine. Psychology is popular. Therapy and rehabilitation are in great focus - said the Deputy Minister.

According to Vynnytskyi, a significant problem is the popularity of management, law and economics among students, which overloads the labor market. They are trying to be directed to general humanitarian and natural sciences.

"Many applicants go to the specialty of management, law, economics. The labor market in these specialties is oversaturated. We do not expect this situation to change. Therefore, we are changing the emphasis in the fact that higher education is not only preparation for the labor market, but the development of human capital, which develops in so-called impractical professions. Natural, general humanitarian can be a good substitute for management, economics and law, which create problems in the labor market," - explained the official.

Vynnytskyi also said that this year 312 thousand applicants are expected to pass the national multi-subject test (NMT). Of these, 114 thousand chose English as the fourth subject, which they will take together with the mandatory Ukrainian language, history of Ukraine and mathematics.