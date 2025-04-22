The Ministry of Education has announced which specialties the state needs most today, and which ones have oversaturated the labor market

$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
07:51 AM • 81276 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
April 21, 02:32 PM • 192705 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM
The Ministry of Education has announced which specialties the state needs most today, and which ones have oversaturated the labor market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3360 views

Ukraine needs engineers, farmers, doctors, psychologists and infrastructure specialists. Economists, lawyers and managers are currently in surplus, according to the Deputy Minister of Education.

The Ministry of Education has announced which specialties the state needs most today, and which ones have oversaturated the labor market

Today, Ukraine is interested in specialties related to computer science, agriculture, infrastructure and medicine. However, management, law and economics, which are popular among applicants, have already oversupplied the labor market, Deputy Minister of Education of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi said during a briefing.

The state needs all engineering specialties. Last year, a large number of grant recipients were in five specialties related to computer science - systems engineering, software engineering, computer science itself, cybersecurity, applied mathematics. These are the specialties that received the most money from grant recipients

- explained Vynnytskyi.

He also added that agricultural specialties are of great importance for the state, as well as everything related to infrastructure and medicine. In particular, psychology is important today.

Agricultural specialties are important to us, everything related to infrastructure is important, because we need to rebuild the state. And we need to rebuild human capital. This means that there are many places for medicine. Psychology is popular. Therapy and rehabilitation are in great focus

- said the Deputy Minister.

According to Vynnytskyi, a significant problem is the popularity of management, law and economics among students, which overloads the labor market. They are trying to be directed to general humanitarian and natural sciences.

"Many applicants go to the specialty of management, law, economics. The labor market in these specialties is oversaturated. We do not expect this situation to change. Therefore, we are changing the emphasis in the fact that higher education is not only preparation for the labor market, but the development of human capital, which develops in so-called impractical professions. Natural, general humanitarian can be a good substitute for management, economics and law, which create problems in the labor market," - explained the official.

Vynnytskyi also said that this year 312 thousand applicants are expected to pass the national multi-subject test (NMT). Of these, 114 thousand chose English as the fourth subject, which they will take together with the mandatory Ukrainian language, history of Ukraine and mathematics.

Pavlo Zinchenko

