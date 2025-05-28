Ukraine has agreed on a contract for the production of IRIS-T systems, worth 2.2 billion euros - Umerov

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, held discussions with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, on a number of decisions in accordance with the military aid package to Ukraine announced by Germany in the amount of 5 billion euros.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported on the current results of work as part of the delegation of the President of Ukraine in Germany. In particular, he announced "decisions that significantly strengthen" the defense of the Ukrainian state. This was stated following the meeting between Umerov and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

A contract was signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for them. The total value of the contract is 2.2 billion euros. - Umerov noted.

He also noted that in the context of the military aid package of 5 billion euros, we are also talking about long-range weapons for Ukraine.

Signed a Letter of Intent, according to which Germany will finance the purchase of Ukrainian long-range equipment for hundreds of millions of euros. - said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This is a direct strengthening of our defense industry and the Defense Forces, which use deep strike weapons, he noted.

I had an important meeting with my colleague and friend, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. We have concrete results —

Also medical equipment for Ukraine.

Germany will finance the purchase of medical equipment of Ukrainian production, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine writes in the post

Germany has committed to support investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and call on others to do so

In particular, this concerns air defense, the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized

Let us remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the defense ministers of Germany and Ukraine will sign a statement on the purchase of long-range systems of Ukrainian production.

Germany will continue to provide military support to Ukraine and will finance a significant part of Starlink. Zelenskyy and Merz discussed air defense, weapons production and sanctions against the Russian Federation.