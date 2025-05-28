Ukraine has agreed on a contract for the production of IRIS-T systems, worth 2.2 billion euros - Umerov

$41.680.11
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7170 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23763 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 39104 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44272 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 62057 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 139061 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64756 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133312 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184730 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113413 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 26538 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 68102 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 46434 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76743 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24860 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24872 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133312 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146873 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 152163 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184730 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 14655 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76712 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47968 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 52997 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120700 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Ukraine has agreed on a contract for the production of IRIS-T systems, worth 2.2 billion euros - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

A contract has been signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for them. Germany will finance the purchase of Ukrainian long-range equipment and medical equipment.

Ukraine has agreed on a contract for the production of IRIS-T systems, worth 2.2 billion euros - Umerov

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, held discussions with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, on a number of decisions in accordance with the military aid package to Ukraine announced by Germany in the amount of 5 billion euros.

UNN reports with reference to Rustem Umerov's Facebook page.

Details

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported on the current results of work as part of the delegation of the President of Ukraine in Germany. In particular, he announced "decisions that significantly strengthen" the defense of the Ukrainian state. This was stated following the meeting between Umerov and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

A contract was signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for them. The total value of the contract is 2.2 billion euros.

- Umerov noted.

He also noted that in the context of the military aid package of 5 billion euros, we are also talking about long-range weapons for Ukraine.

Signed a Letter of Intent, according to which Germany will finance the purchase of Ukrainian long-range equipment for hundreds of millions of euros.

- said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This is a direct strengthening of our defense industry and the Defense Forces, which use deep strike weapons, he noted.

I had an important meeting with my colleague and friend, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. We have concrete results —

Also medical equipment for Ukraine.

Germany will finance the purchase of medical equipment of Ukrainian production, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine writes in the post

Germany has committed to support investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and call on others to do so

In particular, this concerns air defense, the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized

Let us remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the defense ministers of Germany and Ukraine will sign a statement on the purchase of long-range systems of Ukrainian production.

Germany will continue to provide military support to Ukraine and will finance a significant part of Starlink. Zelenskyy and Merz discussed air defense, weapons production and sanctions against the Russian Federation. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
Rustem Umerov
Starlink
IRIS-T
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Facebook
