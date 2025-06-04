Air defense systems and investments in weapons production: Zelenskyy spoke at the “Ramstein” meeting

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4264 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12609 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16485 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19509 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17383 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19928 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29973 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35553 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36654 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89838 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

June 4, 06:53 AM • 48272 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

June 4, 08:26 AM • 37117 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 26980 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

10:53 AM • 27680 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17330 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 4778 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17624 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 89838 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 131205 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221595 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 14268 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 70023 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221595 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 142384 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 143697 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

Air defense systems and investments in weapons production: Zelenskyy spoke at the “Ramstein” meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense, in particular through the localization of production, and increasing the volume of weapons production.

Air defense systems and investments in weapons production: Zelenskyy spoke at the “Ramstein” meeting

During the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format), the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine's air defense, including by localizing its construction in Ukraine, and the need to increase arms production, UNN reports. 

Details

We have no doubt that we can push Russia to peace. But to do this, we must continue to fight Moscow with all available tools and step by step make its aggression meaningless. First, air defense. The stronger our air defense is, the less sense it will make for it to attack our cities and villages. So let's strengthen our air shield,"

- Zelenskyy said. 

He called on partners to speed up the delivery of air defense missiles.

Our team has provided clear data on the number of systems we need, especially Patriot systems. And this is the most effective way to force Russia to stop missile strikes and terror. And we have also started negotiations with some European countries on localizing the production of their defense systems, such as IRIS-T and others, so that they can be manufactured in Ukraine. These systems will strengthen our common security, because what we produce here will protect both us and you,"

 - Zelenskyy added. 

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine has a strong partnership in arms production.

Several joint projects have already been launched and are working, and we need to scale them up by at least 50%. Ukrainian industry still has significant untapped potential. It just needs to be balanced. Our team can provide you with detailed calculations, and our soldiers, especially those on the front lines and involved in operations like "Spiderweb", prove that our drones really save lives and bring real results,"

- the President noted.

Recall

The 28th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) has started in Brussels. For the first time in 3 years, the head of the Pentagon is not participating.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
The Pentagon
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9