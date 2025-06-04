Air defense systems and investments in weapons production: Zelenskyy spoke at the “Ramstein” meeting

During the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format), the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine's air defense, including by localizing its construction in Ukraine, and the need to increase arms production, UNN reports.

We have no doubt that we can push Russia to peace. But to do this, we must continue to fight Moscow with all available tools and step by step make its aggression meaningless. First, air defense. The stronger our air defense is, the less sense it will make for it to attack our cities and villages. So let's strengthen our air shield," - Zelenskyy said.

He called on partners to speed up the delivery of air defense missiles.

Our team has provided clear data on the number of systems we need, especially Patriot systems. And this is the most effective way to force Russia to stop missile strikes and terror. And we have also started negotiations with some European countries on localizing the production of their defense systems, such as IRIS-T and others, so that they can be manufactured in Ukraine. These systems will strengthen our common security, because what we produce here will protect both us and you," - Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine has a strong partnership in arms production.

Several joint projects have already been launched and are working, and we need to scale them up by at least 50%. Ukrainian industry still has significant untapped potential. It just needs to be balanced. Our team can provide you with detailed calculations, and our soldiers, especially those on the front lines and involved in operations like "Spiderweb", prove that our drones really save lives and bring real results," - the President noted.

The 28th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) has started in Brussels. For the first time in 3 years, the head of the Pentagon is not participating.