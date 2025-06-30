Work continues on strengthening air defense and increasing German investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons - Sibiga

German weapons save Ukrainian lives every day. Work is currently underway to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and increase German investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, reports UNN.

Details

German weapons save Ukrainian lives every day. We are working to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and increase German investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons, including drones. - Sybiha stated.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that together with his German counterpart, he visited the German IRIS-T air defense system and spoke with the commander.

We visited the German IRIS-T system, which protects our people, and spoke with the commander who has been working with this unit since the first days. He confirms that it is very high-quality and effective equipment that has justified its effectiveness on the battlefield by 100% - Sybiha reported.

The Minister added that German equipment also helps rescue people in places where Russian missiles and drones fall.

Today we were at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv. German equipment worked there to rescue people, and we are grateful for this assistance - Sybiha added.

Addition

Ukraine insists on using frozen Russian assets for defense and recovery. Legal teams are looking for optimal schemes for this. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized that the aggressor must pay for the damage caused.