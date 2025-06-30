Work continues on strengthening air defense and increasing German investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons - Sibiga

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 8758 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 22865 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
06:31 AM • 53011 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 78255 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 107421 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 99455 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 244997 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 190931 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 95668 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104699 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4m/s
48%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding06:34 AM • 23397 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul07:05 AM • 29145 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 33204 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia07:21 AM • 20266 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 8985 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 53011 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 244998 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 265378 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 251907 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 310353 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andrii Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
Binyamin Netanyahu
David Lammy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 8985 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 33204 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 72490 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 84484 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 190932 views
Actual
IRIS-T
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Work continues on strengthening air defense and increasing German investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons - Sibiga

Kyiv • UNN

 • 209 views

Ukraine and Germany are working on strengthening Ukrainian air defense and increasing German investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons. German equipment helps rescue people at the sites of Russian strikes.

Work continues on strengthening air defense and increasing German investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons - Sibiga

German weapons save Ukrainian lives every day. Work is currently underway to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and increase German investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, reports UNN.

Details

German weapons save Ukrainian lives every day. We are working to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and increase German investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons, including drones.

- Sybiha stated.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that together with his German counterpart, he visited the German IRIS-T air defense system and spoke with the commander.

We visited the German IRIS-T system, which protects our people, and spoke with the commander who has been working with this unit since the first days. He confirms that it is very high-quality and effective equipment that has justified its effectiveness on the battlefield by 100%

- Sybiha reported.

The Minister added that German equipment also helps rescue people in places where Russian missiles and drones fall.

Today we were at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv. German equipment worked there to rescue people, and we are grateful for this assistance

- Sybiha added.

Addition

Ukraine insists on using frozen Russian assets for defense and recovery. Legal teams are looking for optimal schemes for this. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized that the aggressor must pay for the damage caused.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
IRIS-T
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9