Ukraine counts on Germany's support: Zelenskyy met with leaders of two Bundestag coalition factions

06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
August 31, 02:29 AM
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
August 30, 11:45 PM
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
August 31, 06:14 PM
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
August 31, 07:40 PM
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
September 1, 04:35 AM
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 22737 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 65881 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 178074 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 185314 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 157509 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
06:36 PM
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
September 1, 10:27 AM
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
August 29, 01:11 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM
Fake news
TikTok
Instagram
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild

Ukraine counts on Germany's support: Zelenskyy met with leaders of two Bundestag coalition factions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

President Zelenskyy met with leaders of German factions to coordinate diplomacy and discuss support. Germany has allocated 9 billion euros in aid to Ukraine for next year.

Ukraine counts on Germany's support: Zelenskyy met with leaders of two Bundestag coalition factions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of two coalition factions of the German Bundestag, Jens Spahn and Matthias Miersch, to coordinate the next joint steps in diplomacy and discuss the continuation of financial and defense support for our country, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Germany and the entire German people for their European leadership in providing assistance and especially noted Germany's contribution to strengthening air defense and participation in the new PURL initiative.

"We are grateful for the Patriot systems and missiles for these systems, as well as for your domestically produced IRIS-T systems. This is important for us because it is the lives of our people. Today is September 1st. And this is an opportunity for children to go to school, an opportunity for people to work and an opportunity to fill the Ukrainian budget, to fill our economy," the President said.

During the meeting, they discussed further strengthening of the Ukrainian air shield.

Jens Spahn noted that the German government has allocated 9 billion euros for aid to Ukraine for the next year.

"It is very important for us to speak clearly in Europe and in Germany about the brutality of this war. We assure you that the government and parliament will continue to support you. It is also important for us to show with this trip that there is unity in the German Bundestag," he stated.

The parties discussed in detail diplomatic efforts, the importance of a ceasefire, and the development of security guarantees. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that two weeks have passed since the negotiations with the US President and European leaders in Washington. During this time, Russia has not shown any intention of being ready for a meeting at the leadership level, instead striking Ukrainian cities and communities and killing dozens of Ukrainians.

The Head of State emphasized that only strong steps can change the behavior of the Russians. That is why Ukraine counts on Germany's support in increasing pressure on Russia.

Addendum

Representatives of the German delegation also said that today they were in Bucha, where Russians committed atrocities during the occupation in March 2022, and honored the memory of those killed in Kyiv at the site of a ballistic missile strike on the night of August 28 and fallen Ukrainian soldiers near the memorial on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

"It is very important to find an opportunity for a ceasefire. Today is the first day of school in Ukraine. We must do everything so that children do not have to hear air raid sirens, but today they heard them and were forced to go to shelters again. We, as faction leaders, will contribute to this (ceasefire. – Ed.)," said Matthias Miersch.

France and Germany to strengthen Ukraine's air defense after Russian attack29.08.25, 17:05 • 3615 views

Politics
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Bundestag
Washington, D.C.
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv