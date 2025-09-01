Ukraine counts on Germany's support: Zelenskyy met with leaders of two Bundestag coalition factions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of two coalition factions of the German Bundestag, Jens Spahn and Matthias Miersch, to coordinate the next joint steps in diplomacy and discuss the continuation of financial and defense support for our country, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Germany and the entire German people for their European leadership in providing assistance and especially noted Germany's contribution to strengthening air defense and participation in the new PURL initiative.

"We are grateful for the Patriot systems and missiles for these systems, as well as for your domestically produced IRIS-T systems. This is important for us because it is the lives of our people. Today is September 1st. And this is an opportunity for children to go to school, an opportunity for people to work and an opportunity to fill the Ukrainian budget, to fill our economy," the President said.

During the meeting, they discussed further strengthening of the Ukrainian air shield.

Jens Spahn noted that the German government has allocated 9 billion euros for aid to Ukraine for the next year.

"It is very important for us to speak clearly in Europe and in Germany about the brutality of this war. We assure you that the government and parliament will continue to support you. It is also important for us to show with this trip that there is unity in the German Bundestag," he stated.

The parties discussed in detail diplomatic efforts, the importance of a ceasefire, and the development of security guarantees. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that two weeks have passed since the negotiations with the US President and European leaders in Washington. During this time, Russia has not shown any intention of being ready for a meeting at the leadership level, instead striking Ukrainian cities and communities and killing dozens of Ukrainians.

The Head of State emphasized that only strong steps can change the behavior of the Russians. That is why Ukraine counts on Germany's support in increasing pressure on Russia.

Addendum

Representatives of the German delegation also said that today they were in Bucha, where Russians committed atrocities during the occupation in March 2022, and honored the memory of those killed in Kyiv at the site of a ballistic missile strike on the night of August 28 and fallen Ukrainian soldiers near the memorial on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

"It is very important to find an opportunity for a ceasefire. Today is the first day of school in Ukraine. We must do everything so that children do not have to hear air raid sirens, but today they heard them and were forced to go to shelters again. We, as faction leaders, will contribute to this (ceasefire. – Ed.)," said Matthias Miersch.

