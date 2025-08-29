France and Germany to strengthen Ukraine's air defense after Russian attack

France and Germany will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems after the latest Russian strikes, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

As stated, this is evidenced by the corresponding declaration signed by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz following the Franco-German Council of Ministers in Toulon.

As tagesschau writes, in response to recent Russian air strikes on Ukraine, Germany and France not only promised further assistance to Ukraine in the field of air defense, but also threatened Russia with tougher sanctions.

"Despite intensive international diplomatic efforts, Russia shows no willingness to end its aggressive war against Ukraine," reads a statement agreed upon by both governments at the Franco-German Council of Ministers in Toulon.

Therefore, in addition to increasing military aid, they are considering tougher punitive measures to exert "maximum pressure" on Russia to end the war against Ukraine. France and Germany advocate for this within the G7 and the EU. Sanctions should also target companies from third countries that support Russia's war against Ukraine.

As noted, the two countries also provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but initially limit them to supporting the Ukrainian armed forces. The joint statement does not mention the deployment of ground troops in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement.

Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the MIA: rescue operations completed after Russian strike on building in Kyiv, 23 dead, fate of 8 unknown