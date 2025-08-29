France and Germany to strengthen Ukraine's air defense after Russian attack

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
12:28 PM • 7320 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10878 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 14201 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 31339 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 29717 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 45090 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66932 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 63669 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 153684 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 75708 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4.8m/s
29%
751mm
Popular news
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 22750 views
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 7052 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 8690 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 10529 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 4438 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 4184 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 4532 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 7308 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10871 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 45089 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ursula von der Leyen
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 2158 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 142810 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 172461 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 174279 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 162646 views
Actual
Mi-8
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News

France and Germany to strengthen Ukraine's air defense after Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

France and Germany will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. This decision was made after the latest Russian strikes and confirmed by a joint declaration.

France and Germany to strengthen Ukraine's air defense after Russian attack

France and Germany will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems after the latest Russian strikes, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

As stated, this is evidenced by the corresponding declaration signed by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz following the Franco-German Council of Ministers in Toulon.

As tagesschau writes, in response to recent Russian air strikes on Ukraine, Germany and France not only promised further assistance to Ukraine in the field of air defense, but also threatened Russia with tougher sanctions.

"Despite intensive international diplomatic efforts, Russia shows no willingness to end its aggressive war against Ukraine," reads a statement agreed upon by both governments at the Franco-German Council of Ministers in Toulon.

Therefore, in addition to increasing military aid, they are considering tougher punitive measures to exert "maximum pressure" on Russia to end the war against Ukraine. France and Germany advocate for this within the G7 and the EU. Sanctions should also target companies from third countries that support Russia's war against Ukraine.

As noted, the two countries also provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but initially limit them to supporting the Ukrainian armed forces. The joint statement does not mention the deployment of ground troops in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement.

Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the MIA: rescue operations completed after Russian strike on building in Kyiv, 23 dead, fate of 8 unknown29.08.25, 10:08 • 2966 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany
Ukraine