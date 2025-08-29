Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: rescue operations completed in Kyiv after Russian strike on building, 23 dead, fate of 8 unknown

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 10479 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 10357 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 15613 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 40246 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 53460 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 125490 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 67384 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77313 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 112573 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 126015 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 16291 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean01:44 AM • 14049 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 14892 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 12280 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 4700 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 15633 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 40268 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 64807 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 125507 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 202781 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karol Nawrocki
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 130534 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 160673 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 162663 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 152454 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 182940 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: rescue operations completed in Kyiv after Russian strike on building, 23 dead, fate of 8 unknown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Rescue operations have been completed in Kyiv at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in the Darnytskyi district. 23 people died, the fate of 8 remains unknown, 53 were injured.

Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: rescue operations completed in Kyiv after Russian strike on building, 23 dead, fate of 8 unknown

In Kyiv, rescue operations have been completed at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in the Darnytskyi district; 23 people died in the capital, the fate of 8 people remains unknown, and 53 people were injured. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who once again emphasized that the world must react – strong sanctions are needed, writes UNN.

Details

The President reported updated data after the report by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

Rescue operations have been completed at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. The dismantling of destroyed structures is ongoing. As of now, 22 deaths have been reported at this single impact site, including four children. The youngest girl was not even three years old. My condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. In total, the Russians killed 23 people in Kyiv that night. The fate of 8 people remains unknown. Another 53 were injured. All of them received the necessary assistance

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to rescuers, police officers, doctors and nurses, all utility and emergency services, and everyone involved in helping people.

"Russia must be held accountable for this strike, as well as for all other strikes on our state, on our people, and for all attempts by the world to end this war. When Russia chooses ballistic missiles instead of diplomacy, continues to modernize 'Shaheds' for killings, and develops cooperation with entities like North Korea, it means that the world must react accordingly. Strong sanctions, strong pressure, strong steps are needed so that killers do not feel impunity. Russia understands only force, and manifestations of force are needed now. The United States, Europe, and the G20 countries have this force," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and there are several options on the table - Kallas29.08.25, 09:59 • 436 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
North Korea
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv