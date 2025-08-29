Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: rescue operations completed in Kyiv after Russian strike on building, 23 dead, fate of 8 unknown

In Kyiv, rescue operations have been completed at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in the Darnytskyi district; 23 people died in the capital, the fate of 8 people remains unknown, and 53 people were injured. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who once again emphasized that the world must react – strong sanctions are needed, writes UNN.

Details

The President reported updated data after the report by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

Rescue operations have been completed at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. The dismantling of destroyed structures is ongoing. As of now, 22 deaths have been reported at this single impact site, including four children. The youngest girl was not even three years old. My condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. In total, the Russians killed 23 people in Kyiv that night. The fate of 8 people remains unknown. Another 53 were injured. All of them received the necessary assistance - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to rescuers, police officers, doctors and nurses, all utility and emergency services, and everyone involved in helping people.

"Russia must be held accountable for this strike, as well as for all other strikes on our state, on our people, and for all attempts by the world to end this war. When Russia chooses ballistic missiles instead of diplomacy, continues to modernize 'Shaheds' for killings, and develops cooperation with entities like North Korea, it means that the world must react accordingly. Strong sanctions, strong pressure, strong steps are needed so that killers do not feel impunity. Russia understands only force, and manifestations of force are needed now. The United States, Europe, and the G20 countries have this force," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and there are several options on the table - Kallas