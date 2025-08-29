The EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and there are several options on the table - Kallas

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 10492 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 10377 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 15636 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 40271 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 53471 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 125509 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 67393 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77316 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 112574 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 126017 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 16291 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean01:44 AM • 14049 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 14892 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 12280 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 4700 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 15633 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 40268 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 64807 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 125507 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 202781 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karol Nawrocki
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 130538 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 160680 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 162670 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 152461 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 182947 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

The EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and there are several options on the table - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

The European Union is developing the 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Options for restrictions in the areas of energy, secondary sanctions, and financial services are being considered.

The EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and there are several options on the table - Kallas

The EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and there are several options on the table, the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters on Friday, arriving at an informal meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Copenhagen, Denmark, writes UNN.

We are working on the next package, and of course there are several options on the table... the most damaging to them would be any sanctions on energy and all secondary sanctions, which, as you know, the Americans have introduced, as well as financial services

- Kallas said.

To be supplemented...

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
Kaya Kallas
SWIFT
Copenhagen
European Union
Denmark