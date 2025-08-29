The EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and there are several options on the table - Kallas

The EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and there are several options on the table, the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters on Friday, arriving at an informal meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Copenhagen, Denmark, writes UNN.

We are working on the next package, and of course there are several options on the table... the most damaging to them would be any sanctions on energy and all secondary sanctions, which, as you know, the Americans have introduced, as well as financial services - Kallas said.

