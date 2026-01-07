US developed three-stage plan for Venezuela - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US has a three-stage plan for Venezuela, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

According to Rubio, the plan will begin with stabilizing Venezuela, overseeing its recovery, and finally, a transitional period.

He also said that the US is in the process of executing an agreement to purchase 30-50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela.

The US seized a Russian-flagged tanker linked to Venezuela after seizing another tanker also linked to the South American country.

The sanctioned, Russian-flagged tanker, originally known as "Bella 1" and now "Marinera," which is currently under US control, was confirmed by the US European Command.

Another vessel was seized in the Caribbean Sea.