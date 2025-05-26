Le Monde: Ukraine no longer has missiles for SAMP/T

$41.510.01
SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 10367 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 30927 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 51294 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 54060 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 66320 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 79417 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 77657 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 83565 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 256021 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388214 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

May 26, 04:26 AM • 34724 views

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 22906 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

May 26, 06:18 AM • 69842 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 43955 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

09:48 AM • 13994 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388214 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 425128 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 376796 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 467561 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 544613 views
UNN Lite

Actual

Le Monde: Ukraine no longer has missiles for SAMP/T

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2822 views

Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities are becoming more intense, Ukrainian air defense is barely holding up. Missiles for SAMP/T have run out, a year and a half without shells for Crotale.

Le Monde: Ukraine no longer has missiles for SAMP/T

Russia's night air attacks on Ukrainian cities are becoming more powerful and frequent, while Ukrainian air defenses are barely coping with the load. Moreover, Ukraine has run out of missiles for the SAMP/T, and the Armed Forces have not received a single shell for the Crotale in a year and a half, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.

Details

In recent nights, Ukrainian cities have been under massive attacks from Russian forces. Kyiv is already running out of ammunition to counter these bombings, the publication says.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, more than 2,000 Shahed drones have been launched in the last 20 days. Almost every night a new "record" is set. Almost all Ukrainian cities - Kyiv, Odesa, Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro - are experiencing this "air bacchanalia".

"We are gradually approaching the point where the Russians will be able to launch more than 1,000 Shahed-type drones a day," predicts Maria Berlinska, a well-known Ukrainian expert and director of the Center for Support of Air Intelligence.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to defend such a large territory. The complexity of the routes, the variety of weapons and the sheer number of attacks are depleting the resources of Ukrainian air defense, the publication notes.

Back in 2024, thanks to a multi-level defense that combines mobile groups, anti-aircraft missile systems, helicopters, fighters and data transmission networks, it was possible to shoot down more than 90% of Shaheds. Now this figure sometimes drops to 30%, the publication notes.

"The trend is bad," admits Yakut, deputy commander of the air defense unit in the Odesa region. According to him, the Russians are constantly improving the drones: "Since January, their Shaheds have been flying at an altitude of 2,000 to 3,000 meters instead of the previous 200 meters. We can no longer reach them with our guns. And when they dive at a speed of over 500 km/h, they are very difficult to shoot down."

The publication notes that Shaheds, originally supplied by Iran, are now being produced in Russia, near Kazan. Now they carry three times more explosives (up to 90 kg), including fragmentation, incendiary or thermobaric.

At the same time, according to the military, missiles capable of shooting down the Shahed are too expensive, and their shortage is already obvious. One solution under consideration is a drone ram, as noted in the publication, controlled by artificial intelligence, a weapon that is 20-50 times cheaper than its target.

The unit deployed in southern Ukraine is armed with a battery of Nasam anti-aircraft missile systems, a Norwegian system equipped with American missiles. It also uses Soviet S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and numerous ground traps to mislead the enemy.

But, according to the commander, in order to respond to the growing challenge, "we need many more long-range systems such as Patriot, Iris-T and SAMP/T".

"Today, we have nothing to protect southern Ukraine from ballistic missiles," the officer said.

According to a Le Monde source, Ukraine no longer has missiles for its two SAMP/T batteries, and it "has not received a single missile in a year and a half" for the Crotale short-range air defense system.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in the event of failed ceasefire negotiations, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense. Russia is increasing drone production to 500 per day, which could lead to attacks of 1,000 units.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Dnipro
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
IRIS-T
S-300 missile system
NASAMS
Ukraine
Iran
Kryvyi Rih
Odesa
Kyiv
