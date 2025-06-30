Sybiha explained what will prevent the threat of war in Europe

Moscow can only be forced into peace by significantly increasing pressure, which requires strengthening Ukraine and weakening Russia. This will prevent the threat of war in Germany and Europe in general. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, as reported by UNN.

Sybiha emphasized that Putin continues the war and Russia strikes civilians every day.

"Moscow is throwing additional thousands of occupiers into battle. Unfortunately, we do not see Russia's readiness to end its aggression. Instead of a ceasefire, which Ukraine is ready for, Russia is only intensifying terror. Instead of a peace process, Putin declares that he wants to seize all of Ukraine. Moscow can only be forced into peace by significantly increasing pressure; this requires strengthening Ukraine and weakening the aggressor. This is the only way to a just and lasting peace in Europe. This will prevent the threat of war in Germany and Europe in general," he said. - Sybiha stated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that Sybiha and Wadephul discussed further strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia. Sybiha emphasized that partners impose sanctions against Russia not only to support Ukraine, but also to protect themselves, to deprive the Russian war machine of resources and protect Europe.

During the visit, the Foreign Ministers visited the German IRIS-T system and spoke with the commander who has been working on this installation since day one. The military confirmed that the German system has proven its high quality and effectiveness.

Addendum

Sybiha stated that Russian industry is currently capable of producing more ammunition than all EU countries combined, so strengthening against Moscow is not only about supporting Ukraine, but also the EU and NATO, to stop the Russian war machine.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham reported that United States President Donald Trump would support new sanctions against Russia.