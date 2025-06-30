$41.820.04
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 6669 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 15325 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 32009 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 51933 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 36584 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 44360 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 75505 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 54926 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58582 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105596 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Sybiha explained what will prevent the threat of war in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

Strengthening Ukraine and weakening Russia through sanctions is the only path to peace to prevent the threat of war in Germany and Europe. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha emphasized that Russia is intensifying terror, not ending the war.

Sybiha explained what will prevent the threat of war in Europe

Moscow can only be forced into peace by significantly increasing pressure, which requires strengthening Ukraine and weakening Russia. This will prevent the threat of war in Germany and Europe in general. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, as reported by UNN.

Sybiha emphasized that Putin continues the war and Russia strikes civilians every day.

"Moscow is throwing additional thousands of occupiers into battle. Unfortunately, we do not see Russia's readiness to end its aggression. Instead of a ceasefire, which Ukraine is ready for, Russia is only intensifying terror. Instead of a peace process, Putin declares that he wants to seize all of Ukraine. Moscow can only be forced into peace by significantly increasing pressure; this requires strengthening Ukraine and weakening the aggressor. This is the only way to a just and lasting peace in Europe. This will prevent the threat of war in Germany and Europe in general," he said.

- Sybiha stated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that Sybiha and Wadephul discussed further strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia. Sybiha emphasized that partners impose sanctions against Russia not only to support Ukraine, but also to protect themselves, to deprive the Russian war machine of resources and protect Europe.

During the visit, the Foreign Ministers visited the German IRIS-T system and spoke with the commander who has been working on this installation since day one. The military confirmed that the German system has proven its high quality and effectiveness.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member within five years

Addendum

Sybiha stated that Russian industry is currently capable of producing more ammunition than all EU countries combined, so strengthening against Moscow is not only about supporting Ukraine, but also the EU and NATO, to stop the Russian war machine.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham reported that United States President Donald Trump would support new sanctions against Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Republican Party (United States)
NATO
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
European Union
IRIS-T
Germany
United States
Ukraine
