Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member within five years

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 10112 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
05:38 AM • 30733 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 28930 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 44319 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 169330 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 116408 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183906 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 89434 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 174425 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 70216 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 24470 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia02:25 AM • 41511 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 34144 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 16109 views
Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens06:28 AM • 10279 views
Publications
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 32967 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 169489 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 136170 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183979 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 174480 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 64642 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 145489 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 269566 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 138649 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 137161 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member within five years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member country within five years to test the Alliance. He believes that NATO's plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 are "too slow," as Putin could have significantly greater capabilities as early as 2030.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member within five years

Russia could attack a NATO member country within five years to test the Alliance. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that Putin could attack a NATO country within five years to test the Alliance.

However, when asked if Russia could attack within a few months, Zelenskyy said he "does not believe that (Putin – ed.) is ready."

Zelenskyy also stated that NATO members' plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 are "very slow," adding: "We believe that, starting from 2030, Putin may have significantly greater capabilities.

Today, Ukraine is holding him back; he does not have time to drill the army

- noted Zelenskyy.

In addition, Zelenskyy warned that Russian soldiers "destroy and wipe out everyone on the battlefield."

In any case, (Putin – ed.) needs a pause, he needs sanctions lifted, he needs a trained army. And 10 years is a very long time. By then, he will have a new army ready

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

Putin sees the pause as a chance to build up forces for further offensives: CIA on Ukraine-Russia talks14.06.24, 15:19 • 45981 view

Addition

Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia could be ready to attack NATO within five years, and Western alliance leaders are expected to agree to increase military spending to 5% of GDP this month to deter the threat. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9