Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member within five years

Russia could attack a NATO member country within five years to test the Alliance. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that Putin could attack a NATO country within five years to test the Alliance.

However, when asked if Russia could attack within a few months, Zelenskyy said he "does not believe that (Putin – ed.) is ready."

Zelenskyy also stated that NATO members' plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 are "very slow," adding: "We believe that, starting from 2030, Putin may have significantly greater capabilities.

Today, Ukraine is holding him back; he does not have time to drill the army - noted Zelenskyy.

In addition, Zelenskyy warned that Russian soldiers "destroy and wipe out everyone on the battlefield."

In any case, (Putin – ed.) needs a pause, he needs sanctions lifted, he needs a trained army. And 10 years is a very long time. By then, he will have a new army ready - emphasized Zelenskyy.

Addition

Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia could be ready to attack NATO within five years, and Western alliance leaders are expected to agree to increase military spending to 5% of GDP this month to deter the threat.