The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about his readiness to start negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, said that it is not a complete end to the war, but a pause, because Putin sees the pause as a chance to build up forces for further offensives, UNN reports .

Details

When Putin shouts for peace, he is shouting for a pause, because the military-industrial buildup there does not stop. And when Putin talks about the "withdrawal of Ukrainian troops" from his alleged "new subjects," meaning Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, he wants to put the border of Kharkiv region up for sale... he wanted to put more up for sale, but his plans were thwarted in Kharkiv and now Sumy regions. But all of this is a headache, because there is no bidding for territories with him and there will be no bidding. It's also clear to everyone that he sees the pause as a chance to build up his forces for further offensives, which he cannot build up as he wants to in the face of constant fighting and losses. Therefore, it does not matter what the leader of the Chinese colony says, it does not matter at all ,” Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but Kyiv needs to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions and declare a non-nuclear and non-aligned status.