Zelenskyy met with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez: what they discussed became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2968 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Brussels. The leaders discussed the coordination of positions regarding the negotiation process with Donald Trump's team and the importance of involving Europe to guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty.

Zelenskyy met with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez: what they discussed became known
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Brussels. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Both leaders discussed the coordination of positions and steps with Europe regarding the negotiation process with US President Donald Trump's team to achieve a dignified peace.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of involving Europe in this process, as peace must guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and European security.

I thank Pedro Sánchez for continuing defense support – the decision to provide missiles for IRIS-T, participation in the PURL and SAFE programs. We appreciate Spain's support for all EU sanctions packages against Russia.

- stated the President of Ukraine.

He also expects the 20th package to include tough measures against the Russian banking sector, shadow fleet, dual-use technologies, as well as against oligarchs and propagandists of the aggressor country.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on December 19. The parties intend to discuss security issues and the implementation of agreements reached during recent negotiations in Berlin and Helsinki.

Yevhen Ustimenko

