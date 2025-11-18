Fico asks NATO to strengthen Slovakia's air defense

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. During the meeting, Fico asked NATO to strengthen Slovakia's air defense. This is stated on the website of the Slovak government, reports UNN.

According to the report, Prime Minister Robert Fico met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Slovak government building. During the meeting, cooperation between Slovakia and NATO was discussed.

In this context, Fico emphasized that Slovakia has the sovereign right to decide what pace and structure of military spending to choose. During the joint discussion, he also asked the Secretary General to strengthen the air defense of the Slovak Republic. - the report says.

The topic of the meeting was also the current situation in Ukraine, during which Fico stated that Slovakia would not supply lethal weapons to Ukraine (with the exception of commercial contracts), but would continue to provide non-lethal aid.

