Spain to transfer 40 anti-aircraft missiles for air defense systems to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Spain will transfer 40 IRIS/T air defense system missiles to Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, reports UNN.

Details

I am grateful for the new defense aid package. This includes missiles for air defense. This is a big deficit for us during the winter. A big deficit, and here is a specific package - 40 missiles for IRIS/T air defense systems. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Spain announced a significant financial package of about 1 billion euros, which will be used to purchase American military equipment for Ukraine's needs.