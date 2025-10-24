$41.900.14
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

Ukraine can receive up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E fighters within three years. These aircraft can take off from highways and can carry Meteor, IRIS-T, and Taurus missiles.

Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft

Over the next three years, Ukraine could receive up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the latest E modification, which was only recently unveiled, from Sweden. In a comment to UNN, aviation expert Kostiantyn Kryvolap said that the aircraft's special feature is that they can land and take off not only at airfields but also on ordinary roads. They are also equipped with the Meteor air-to-air missile, which can reach speeds of up to Mach 4 (approximately 4900 km/h). 

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the development of air capabilities between the countries. Under the future agreement, Ukraine will be able to purchase up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the E modification.

This agreement is not aimed at any specific deliveries at this moment. About 120-150 Gripen E fighters, which are now beginning to be produced. This will allow for the construction of very serious Air Forces of Ukraine. This is the beginning of a long journey of 10-15 years 

- stated the Prime Minister of Sweden. 

Ukraine may purchase up to 150 Gripen E aircraft from Sweden: Zelenskyy signed a letter of intent on cooperation22.10.25, 16:51 • 2952 views

However, according to him, the agreement does not provide for a one-time transfer of aircraft, as this is the latest modification of the JAS 39 Gripen aircraft, which was only recently presented in Sweden. 

Production is just beginning to ramp up here. So we are talking about three years - that's when we can start deliveries. And we cannot deliver all 150 aircraft in one batch. This is a long-term process. Deliveries will be possible over the next three years. This is not something that is done at once. We are simply showing our readiness, our desire 

- said Kristersson.

Gripen aircraft deliveries to Ukraine possible within three years - Swedish PM22.10.25, 18:23 • 3552 views

The JAS 39 Gripen is a Swedish fourth-generation multirole fighter developed by Saab. The aircraft is known for its maneuverability, compactness, and ability to perform both air combat and ground attack missions. The Gripen features high system automation, short takeoff run, and the ability to use short or unprepared runways, making it effective even in challenging conditions. Its uniqueness lies in combining lightness, flexibility, and modern electronic systems with relatively low operating costs.

The JAS 39 Gripen E is a modern fourth-generation multirole fighter developed by Saab, which is an improved version of previous Gripen models, offering enhanced performance and capabilities.

The fighter is equipped with 10 hardpoints, allowing it to carry a wide range of weapons, including Meteor, IRIS-T, Taurus missiles, as well as various types of air-to-ground and air-to-air bombs and missiles.

As aviation expert Kostiantyn Kryvolap said, a special feature of Gripen aircraft is that they can land not only at airfields but also on roads, but when a more or less serious maintenance or repair is needed, the aircraft must be sent to the factory where it will be serviced.

The main thing, I believe, that Gripen has, is that they are equipped with a missile from MBDA, which developed the Meteor missile (air-to-air class - ed.), which has a solid-fuel rocket engine that allows it to move at Mach 4 (approximately 4896 km/h - ed.) all the way to the target. It can be launched from 250-300 km. Together with the Saab 340 long-range radar detection aircraft, this system can hit Russian Su-35S, Su-30, Su-34 at such distances that they will not be able to approach with KABs. That will be the end of KABs. Such are the possible consequences of Gripen's appearance. Whether they will give missiles or not is also a question, because this missile is quite expensive. If you take a link of such aircraft in the amount of 4 units with such missiles, then I can guarantee that Su-35S will not appear 

- noted Kryvolap. 

It should be noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost, according to the General Staff, 428 aircraft. Osint analysts note that Russia has lost 168 aircraft, including 146 destroyed and 22 damaged. 

In particular, the Russian air force lost 8 Su-35S aircraft, 40 Su-34 aircraft, and 15 Su-30SM aircraft. 

F-16, Mirage-2000, Su-25, MiG-29: how many and what aircraft Ukraine has received since the beginning of 202214.02.25, 15:51 • 376326 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

