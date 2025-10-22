$41.740.01
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 678 views
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 2182 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11438 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13749 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10692 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11051 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9912 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8766 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16065 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17234 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Gripen aircraft deliveries to Ukraine possible within three years - Swedish PM

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that the delivery of JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets in the E modification to Ukraine is possible within three years. This is due to the fact that the production of these aircraft is only just beginning.

Gripen aircraft deliveries to Ukraine possible within three years - Swedish PM

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson believes it is possible to start supplying JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine within three years, as the country has only just begun to ramp up production. Kristersson stated this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

"We are talking about the latest generation, which was recently introduced in Sweden. Production is just beginning to ramp up here. Therefore, we are talking about three years - that's when we will be able to start deliveries. And we cannot deliver all 150 aircraft in one batch. This is a long-term process. Deliveries will be possible within the next three years. This is not something that happens overnight. We are simply showing our readiness, our desire," Kristersson said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of air capabilities development between the countries. Within the framework of the future agreement, Ukraine will be able to purchase up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E aircraft.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Ulf Kristersson
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine