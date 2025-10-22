Gripen aircraft deliveries to Ukraine possible within three years - Swedish PM

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson believes it is possible to start supplying JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine within three years, as the country has only just begun to ramp up production. Kristersson stated this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

"We are talking about the latest generation, which was recently introduced in Sweden. Production is just beginning to ramp up here. Therefore, we are talking about three years - that's when we will be able to start deliveries. And we cannot deliver all 150 aircraft in one batch. This is a long-term process. Deliveries will be possible within the next three years. This is not something that happens overnight. We are simply showing our readiness, our desire," Kristersson said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of air capabilities development between the countries. Within the framework of the future agreement, Ukraine will be able to purchase up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E aircraft.