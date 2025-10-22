Ukraine may purchase up to 150 Gripen E aircraft from Sweden: Zelenskyy signed a letter of intent on cooperation 22 October 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the development of air capabilities between the countries. As part of the future agreement, Ukraine will be able to purchase up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E aircraft, UNN reports.

Details

Today, there is such a first document between our countries, which opens the way for Ukraine to receive a serious fleet, a serious fleet of Swedish-made Gripen combat aircraft. Yes, these are cool aircraft, strong aviation platforms that allow performing a wide range of tasks. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, the countries have started working to provide Ukraine with Gripen aircraft.

"We expect that the future contract will allow us to receive at least one hundred such aircraft. We clearly understand that this is a process, we clearly understand the financial basis for the possibility of fulfilling this important contract for us (...) Our teams must do everything to make next year the time for a more substantive implementation of our agreements, the beginning of the use of Gripen," Zelenskyy added.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that Ukraine, within the framework of cooperation, could receive from 120 to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E aircraft.

This agreement is not aimed at any specific deliveries at this moment. About 120-150 Gripen E series fighters, which are now beginning to be produced. This will allow building very serious Air Forces of Ukraine. This is the beginning of a long journey of 10-15 years. – Kristersson stated.

For reference

JAS 39 Gripen – a Swedish fourth-generation multirole fighter developed by Saab. The aircraft is known for its maneuverability, compactness, and ability to perform both air combat and ground attack missions. The Gripen is characterized by high system automation, short takeoff acceleration, and the ability to use short or unprepared runways, making it effective even in difficult conditions. Its uniqueness lies in combining lightness, flexibility, and modern electronic systems with relatively low operating costs.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a visit to Sweden. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the Ukrainian leader, emphasizing that a strong and capable Ukraine remains a key priority for Sweden.