Germany on the way to the "strongest army": Bundeswehr plans large-scale purchase of Leopard 2 tanks and GTK Boxer armored vehicles

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
02:59 PM • 23157 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 22814 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 34551 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 69874 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 40121 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 88143 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 51492 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 67102 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 89752 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 210746 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.8m/s
55%
742mm
Popular news
Trump threatened to bomb Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine - CNNJuly 9, 08:11 AM • 12094 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhaustedJuly 9, 08:28 AM • 80044 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 91654 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesmanJuly 9, 09:30 AM • 48616 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 49362 views
Publications
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 430 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 6802 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 23082 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 50209 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 69756 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 92306 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 239894 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 421586 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 252402 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 362228 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Germany on the way to the "strongest army": Bundeswehr plans large-scale purchase of Leopard 2 tanks and GTK Boxer armored vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Germany is discussing the purchase of up to 1,000 Leopard 2 tanks and 2,500 GTK Boxer armored vehicles worth 25 billion euros. This is part of a plan to form six NATO brigades and transform the Bundeswehr into the strongest army in Europe.

Germany on the way to the "strongest army": Bundeswehr plans large-scale purchase of Leopard 2 tanks and GTK Boxer armored vehicles

In the context of Russia's war in Ukraine and the threat of Russian aggression spreading, Germany's military leadership is discussing the purchase of a thousand new tanks. Supplying the troops with appropriate equipment as quickly as possible is obviously not easy – tank building is a complex industry – so the process is being considered in a project for future years. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, Münchner Merkur, Bloomberg, and Bild.

Details

In Germany, the country's leadership is discussing the purchase of new tanks, despite the fact that drones are actively used by armies in Russia's current war in Ukraine.

According to Bild and Reuters, the purchase involves a total amount of 25 billion euros. According to unconfirmed media reports, this will cover up to 1,000 new Leopard 2 tanks and up to 2,500 GTK Boxer wheeled armored vehicles.

By 2029, it is planned to spend up to 649 billion euros on defense to achieve NATO's new five percent target, writes Münchner Merkur.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) reportedly wants to order hundreds of GTK Boxer wheeled armored vehicles for the Bundeswehr.

Bloomberg also reported that Germany is considering purchasing 1,000 Leopard 2 main battle tanks over the next ten years.

This involves the formation of six brigades as part of commitments to NATO.

Context

According to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's first government statement:

The Bundeswehr must be transformed into Europe's strongest conventional army

To achieve this goal and to achieve the promised NATO planning goals, the German government, according to Merz, "will provide all financial resources."

Ukraine will receive 20 Cerberus air defense systems from Belgium18.05.25, 01:57 • 19730 views

Reference

A Bundeswehr armored brigade usually consists of one main battle tank battalion, comprising about 90 Leopard 2 tanks, and two infantry fighting vehicle battalions, comprising about 180 infantry fighting vehicles, such as the Puma or Marder.

By 2030, Germany will need more than 600 new Leopard 2 tanks for these seven brigades alone. They will be produced by the Munich-based defense company KNDS Deutschland - a German tank manufacturer based northwest of Munich.

According to media reports, the Düsseldorf-based company Rheinmetall, in turn, produces another type of tank. Significant investments will be directed precisely to this type of equipment.

The production of as many as 2,500 new GTK Boxer wheeled armored vehicles is planned. These are robust and highly mobile wheeled armored vehicles for transporting infantry in combat.

- reports Bild.

Recall

UNN reported that in May, Germany confirmed the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes IRIS-T air defense missiles, ammunition for Leopard 2, drones, and armored vehicles.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Bundeswehr
Rheinmetal
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Leopard 2
Marder (infantry fighting vehicle)
IRIS-T
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9