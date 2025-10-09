Zelenskyy: successful strikes on Russian oil refineries and gas sector are the result of cooperation with partners' intelligence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's successes in striking Russia's oil and gas infrastructure are largely due to intelligence support from allies. He emphasized the importance of data from the US and partners for the effective use of modern air defense and strike systems. Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, informative cooperation with US and allied intelligence makes Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure more accurate and effective.

Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T – without US intelligence – this is somewhat limited data – Zelenskyy stated.

He added that without high-quality intelligence, even the most modern air defense systems have significant limitations, and therefore coordination with partners is a key factor in defense and counter-offensive operations.

The President also spoke about the development of Ukraine's strike potential: attack drones and missiles are becoming more effective due to increased production and use, but gradually achieving an even higher level requires time and resources. Zelenskyy gave an example with artillery – the number of systems has increased, but the shortage of 155-millimeter ammunition temporarily limits full rearmament for this caliber. He emphasized that partners are helping with shells and equipment, for which Ukraine is very grateful.

Separately, the President noted that intelligence data from partners not only helps in military strikes but also allows for the detection of sabotage and terrorist threats within the country. In his opinion, comprehensive interaction between special services, the military, and foreign partners increases overall security and allows for more accurate targeting of the enemy's critical infrastructure.

