Zelenskyy: almost an absolute majority in the EU is for Ukraine's accession, the only problem is Hungary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the overwhelming majority of European Union states support Ukraine's accession to the EU, but Hungary remains the only country that can create obstacles due to internal political motives. The head of state also spoke about possible ways out of the situation. Zelenskyy announced this in a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

The President emphasized that the atmosphere in the European Union is generally favorable for Ukraine, and the unity of partners on this issue is almost unprecedented.

Partners want to see Ukraine in the European Union. There are no hesitations – an absolute majority. 26 countries support this. There are some points, but I understand the general atmosphere. At a critical moment of voting, 26 countries will be on our side. – Zelenskyy stated.

However, only one player remains problematic – Hungary, which, according to the president, uses the topic of EU enlargement and Ukraine in its internal political struggle.

Hungary is not on our side. There is only one reason – the upcoming elections. The Prime Minister of Hungary is building his campaign on criticizing everything that the European Union offers. And Ukraine is one of the main, or perhaps the main, stimulus for the growth of his party's rating. Therefore, he will do everything to block us. – the president explained.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the situation has two possible solutions: either a change in EU voting rules, where decisions are made by a majority, or diplomatic pressure from partners on Viktor Orban's government.

There are several ways out of this situation. This is a change in the rules, when the majority makes decisions. Europeans are conservative about such changes, but for the future, this is the right step. The second option is for partners to use other levers to influence the position of the Hungarian Prime Minister. There is no other way for now. – Zelenskyy noted.

The President also added that Ukraine plans to complete work on all six clusters necessary for opening full-fledged membership negotiations by the end of the year.

