"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 3876 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 7474 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
07:35 AM • 14833 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 12196 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 13591 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 15937 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26130 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48242 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 34711 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
09:10 AM • 1914 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:35 AM • 14813 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 01:46 PM • 55845 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 61378 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 40643 views
Zelenskyy: almost an absolute majority in the EU is for Ukraine's accession, the only problem is Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that almost all EU countries support Ukraine's accession, but Hungary is blocking it due to internal politics. He named two possible ways to solve the problem: changing the voting rules in the EU or diplomatic pressure on Hungary.

Zelenskyy: almost an absolute majority in the EU is for Ukraine's accession, the only problem is Hungary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the overwhelming majority of European Union states support Ukraine's accession to the EU, but Hungary remains the only country that can create obstacles due to internal political motives. The head of state also spoke about possible ways out of the situation. Zelenskyy announced this in a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

The President emphasized that the atmosphere in the European Union is generally favorable for Ukraine, and the unity of partners on this issue is almost unprecedented.

Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations09.10.25, 11:06 • 7484 views

Partners want to see Ukraine in the European Union. There are no hesitations – an absolute majority. 26 countries support this. There are some points, but I understand the general atmosphere. At a critical moment of voting, 26 countries will be on our side.

– Zelenskyy stated.

However, only one player remains problematic – Hungary, which, according to the president, uses the topic of EU enlargement and Ukraine in its internal political struggle.

Hungary is not on our side. There is only one reason – the upcoming elections. The Prime Minister of Hungary is building his campaign on criticizing everything that the European Union offers. And Ukraine is one of the main, or perhaps the main, stimulus for the growth of his party's rating. Therefore, he will do everything to block us.

– the president explained.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the situation has two possible solutions: either a change in EU voting rules, where decisions are made by a majority, or diplomatic pressure from partners on Viktor Orban's government.

There are several ways out of this situation. This is a change in the rules, when the majority makes decisions. Europeans are conservative about such changes, but for the future, this is the right step. The second option is for partners to use other levers to influence the position of the Hungarian Prime Minister. There is no other way for now.

– Zelenskyy noted.

The President also added that Ukraine plans to complete work on all six clusters necessary for opening full-fledged membership negotiations by the end of the year.

"If they want to cause us blackouts, we will do the same" - Zelenskyy on strikes in Belgorod and Kursk regions09.10.25, 11:16 • 1002 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán