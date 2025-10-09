Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations

A Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with representatives of the President's Office, will travel to the United States next week. Among the topics for discussion are the negotiation track, air defense, sanctions, energy, and frozen assets. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Cooperation with the United States continues. A team led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with Head of the Office Andriy Yermak and my authorized representative for sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk, will be in the United States at the beginning of next week. Topics: air defense, energy, sanctions steps, negotiation track. The issue of frozen assets with the United States will also be discussed. - Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to the President, preparations are also underway to continue the work of the coalition of the willing. "We will prepare our relevant actions, meetings and results for October-November," he said.

I think President Trump wants us to be at the negotiating table and we supported this track. I think he really wants a ceasefire and an end to the war. I believe that was his goal from the very beginning. We are grateful for that. I think our meeting plus the real facts give him a broader understanding that the Russians are "selling" him something they are not capable of doing. It is very important that today, at different levels, after our meeting, a dialogue is taking place. And everyone, by the way, says that, despite the temperature outside, we have warm relations at different levels. - Zelenskyy noted.

